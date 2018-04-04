Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News coverage about Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benitec Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1107478106695 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in progressing programs through the clinic; the commercialization of its Intellectual Property (IP); development of its therapeutic pipeline and pre-clinical programs, and funding, and protecting and building the IP estate. Its In-house product candidates include TT-034, BB-HB-331, BB-AMD-211 and ddRNAi therapeutic.

