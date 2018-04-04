Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€12.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €12.50 ($15.43) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Independent Research set a €16.40 ($20.25) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Metzler set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($18.65).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €14.52 ($17.93) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($16.64) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($25.28).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, produces, and markets cylinder-head, specialty gaskets, and lightweight plastic components and housing modules for the powertrain and vehicle body, as well as thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

