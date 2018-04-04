Analyzing Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) & The Competition

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Berry Global Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion $340.00 million 17.85 Berry Global Group Competitors $2.56 billion $270.27 million 28.23

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Berry Global Group Competitors 48 328 455 23 2.53

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Berry Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% Berry Global Group Competitors 4.37% 31.51% 6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

