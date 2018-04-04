Hubert Joly Sells 240,468 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $16,738,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,641,310.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hubert Joly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $694,867.95.

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $20,459.93, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,279,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $361,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,668,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,630.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,175,000 after acquiring an additional 635,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

