Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) SVP Mathew Watson Sells 1,326 Shares

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) SVP Mathew Watson sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $92,064.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,766.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 225 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $16,301.25.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,459.93, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $83.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

