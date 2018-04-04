Best Buy (BBY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,459.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $16,738,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,641,310.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/best-buy-co-inc-bby-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.