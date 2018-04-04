Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a corporate rating on shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Beximco Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Beximco Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,555. Beximco Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 50.38 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 71.75 ($1.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beximco Pharmaceuticals (BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/beximco-pharmaceuticals-bxp-now-covered-by-analysts-at-northland-securities.html.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.