BeyondSpring (BYSI) Given a $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on BeyondSpring and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,637. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.82 and a PE ratio of -34.76.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

