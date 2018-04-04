Green Plains Partners (GPP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,951. The company has a market cap of $553.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 92.54% and a net margin of 55.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green Plains Partners (GPP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bidaskclub-downgrades-green-plains-partners-gpp-to-strong-sell-updated-updated.html.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.