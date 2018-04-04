Layne Christensen (LAYN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Layne Christensen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of LAYN stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Layne Christensen has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Layne Christensen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 2,227,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Layne Christensen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,987,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Layne Christensen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Layne Christensen during the fourth quarter worth about $6,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Layne Christensen by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Layne Christensen Company Profile

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services.

