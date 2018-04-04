BidaskClub Downgrades UMB Financial (UMBF) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,621.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $78.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.98 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,451 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $419,836.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $467,671.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,776 shares of company stock worth $135,338. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

