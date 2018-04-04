Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNFT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 target price on Benefitfocus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $37.10.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

