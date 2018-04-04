Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 566,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,543. The stock has a market cap of $603.46, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $8,684,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Zumiez by 3,544.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 393,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 269,913 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $3,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

