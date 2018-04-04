Bio-Path (BPTH) Shares Up -5.9%

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.08. 523,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 294,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $20.07, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

