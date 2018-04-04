Wells Fargo Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $290.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

BIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CL King downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

BIO stock opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $198.25 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,443.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.63%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

