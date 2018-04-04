BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BIO-TECHNE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2998363282857 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price target on BIO-TECHNE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,507. The company has a market cap of $5,429.98, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $98.22 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $154.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $680,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

