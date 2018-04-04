Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,733 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Bioverativ were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioverativ by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,638 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bioverativ by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,507,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 810,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,500,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bioverativ by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,107,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after buying an additional 366,503 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Bioverativ by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,434,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,332,000 after buying an additional 853,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVV opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. Bioverativ Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. equities analysts predict that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BIVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Bioverativ Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

