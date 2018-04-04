Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00016912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $49,309.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005773 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,480,769 coins and its circulating supply is 8,741,015 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

