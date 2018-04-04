Bitair (BTCA) Reaches Market Cap of $438,873.00

Bitair (CURRENCY:BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Bitair has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitair has a total market capitalization of $438,873.00 and $2,563.00 worth of Bitair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitair token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitair alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00700082 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00177559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Bitair Profile

Bitair’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Bitair’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Bitair’s official Twitter account is @bitaircoin. The official website for Bitair is www.bitair.io.

Bitair Token Trading

Bitair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Bitair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitair must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.