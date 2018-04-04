Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Bitauto alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bitauto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of Bitauto stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,505.53, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.99. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.73 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 763.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,154,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,987 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,831,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 337,524 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 743,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 328,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 463,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitauto by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/bitauto-bita-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitauto (BITA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.