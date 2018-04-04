Bitbase (CRYPTO:BTBc) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Bitbase (CURRENCY:BTBc) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bitbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitbase has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitbase has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00692846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00178114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitbase Coin Profile

Bitbase launched on October 9th, 2017. Bitbase’s total supply is 20,257,950 coins. The official website for Bitbase is bitbase.io. Bitbase’s official Twitter account is @BitbaseICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitbase

Bitbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Bitbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitbase must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

