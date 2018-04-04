BitBean (BITB) Market Cap Hits $58.75 Million

BitBean (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, BitBean has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitBean coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. BitBean has a market cap of $58.75 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of BitBean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBean alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033287 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00707773 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BitBean Profile

BitBean (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. BitBean’s total supply is 2,308,001,000 coins. The official website for BitBean is www.bitbean.org. The official message board for BitBean is www.bitbean.org/forum. BitBean’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative crypto currency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “

Buying and Selling BitBean

BitBean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BitBean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BitBean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitBean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.