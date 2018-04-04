bitBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $322,942.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One bitBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,684.99 or 1.08279000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitBTC has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. bitBTC has a market capitalization of $322,942.00 and $175.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00697121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00177596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033072 BTC.

bitBTC Token Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

