bitBTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $133.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. bitBTC has a market cap of $323,961.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitBTC token can currently be bought for about $7,709.25 or 1.14178000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitBTC has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00698895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179852 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034437 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org. bitBTC’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC.

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase bitBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitBTC must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

