Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $775.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016987 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 20,843,673 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

