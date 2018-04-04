Bitcoin Atom [Futures] 1-Day Volume Hits $89,897.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has traded down 84.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Octaex and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $89,897.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom [Futures] alerts:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000728 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] Profile

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom [Futures]

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Octaex and Exrates. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Atom [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom [Futures] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Atom [Futures] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.