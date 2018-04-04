Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Volume of $12.35 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $42.96 or 0.00627853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WEX, CoinExchange, Luno and HitBTC. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $727.04 million and $12.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02709430 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00311604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00196220 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00303059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,022,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,922,849 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

