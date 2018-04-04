Bitcoin Plus Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,063.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $148,063.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $30.39 or 0.00444463 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032725 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00074625 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022598 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 108,026 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

