Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (BTU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can now be purchased for about $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00699323 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00177789 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Profile

The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)’s official website is www.bitcoinunlimited.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures)

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.