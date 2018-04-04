BitcoinDark Reaches Market Cap of $60.94 Million (BTCD)

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BitcoinDark coin can now be bought for about $47.29 or 0.00696077 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded down 21% against the US dollar. BitcoinDark has a market cap of $60.94 million and $213,752.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032226 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001306 BTC.

BitcoinDark Profile

BitcoinDark (BTCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. The official website for BitcoinDark is bitcoindark.com. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark. The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Dark (BTCD) is a PoW and PoS hybrid alternatve crypto currency based on the same algorithm as Bitcoin itself – SHA256 – the difference is in the intent behind development – where Bitcoin is moving towards regulatory approval with increased transparency, BitcoinDark tries to push further of the belief of decentralisation and anonymity. The block time is 60 seconds – there was a 1.5 premine and a total of 22 million coins are scheduled to be produced. Following the announcement of the Komodo Platform by the SuperNet team, BitcoinDark could be swapped for KMD coins and will be so until 2018. BTCD technology will be further advanced in the KMD platform. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy BitcoinDark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinDark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinDark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

