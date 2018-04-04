BitcoinX [Futures] Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (BCX)

BitcoinX [Futures] (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitcoinX [Futures] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. BitcoinX [Futures] has a total market cap of $0.00 and $8.69 million worth of BitcoinX [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinX [Futures] has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.83 or 0.04779450 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] Profile

BCX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. The Reddit community for BitcoinX [Futures] is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @BattlecoinBCX. BitcoinX [Futures]’s official website is bcx.org.

BitcoinX [Futures] Coin Trading

BitcoinX [Futures] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy BitcoinX [Futures] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinX [Futures] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinX [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

