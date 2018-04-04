BitConnect Market Capitalization Reaches $4.18 Million (BCC)

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitConnect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. BitConnect has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $13,607.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitConnect has traded 59.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitConnect alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.01715640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007362 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015442 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023611 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001049 BTC.

About BitConnect

BitConnect is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 24th, 2016. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,139,457 coins and its circulating supply is 9,366,879 coins. The official website for BitConnect is bitconnectcoin.co. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitfinex introduced trading on Chain Split Tokens (CST). The first such product of its kind, CSTs will allow Bitfinex customers to speculate on future fork events of the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically, the potential fork between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Unlimited. They have designated these CSTs as BCC (Bitcoin Core) and BCU (Bitcoin Unlimited). CSTs will trade as BTC and USD pairs, initially without margin and they will reevaluate that decision if there is sufficient liquidity. Users will be able to create CSTs by “splitting” a bitcoin through the Token Manager (located in the Order Type drop down menu of the sidebar order ticket). Once split, the BTC will be removed from their account for each BCC and BCU added. Through the same Token Manager, users will be able to reverse this process at anytime, trading in equal numbers of BCC and BCU to extract BTC. If no fork occurs by December 31, 2017, then BCU will expire worthless and BTC will be given in exchange for each BCC holder. If, however, there is a fork, specifically Bitcoin Unlimited, then, as soon as they list Bitcoin Unlimited, they will exchange BCU tokens for Bitcoin Unlimited tokens as well as retiring BCC tokens in favor of Bitcoin Core tokens. More detailed information can be found in the Chains Split Token Terms and Conditions. They are planning a few additional enhancements including a realtime display of total CSTs as well as segregated cold storage for the bitcoins that have been split, which we will periodically settle to and from their hot wallet. “

BitConnect Coin Trading

BitConnect can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCC Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitConnect must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.