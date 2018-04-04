Bitcore Price Tops $4.80 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $64.08 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00070257 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.35 or 0.05570190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.57 or 0.09395630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.01715640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.02510800 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00200273 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00619927 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,890,728 coins and its circulating supply is 13,357,230 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period.”

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, C-CEX and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

