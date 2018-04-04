BitDice (CSNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,437.00

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, BitDice has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. BitDice has a market cap of $7.68 million and $4,437.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDice token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00699208 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177741 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035956 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034086 BTC.

BitDice Profile

BitDice’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

