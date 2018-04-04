bitqy (BQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $583.00

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One bitqy token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. bitqy has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $583.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitqy has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00691573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00180230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033150 BTC.

bitqy Token Profile

bitqy was first traded on August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,981,275 tokens. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial.

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

