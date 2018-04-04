BitSend Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $71,688.00 (CRYPTO:BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BitSend has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $71,688.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,710,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

