BitSend Market Cap Reaches $9.31 Million (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00007323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. BitSend has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $70,619.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,708,650 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

