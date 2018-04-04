Bitz (BITZ) One Day Volume Hits $16.00

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bitz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitz has a market cap of $214,540.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046551 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045432 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003452 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Bitz

Bitz (BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency.

Bitz Coin Trading

Bitz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

