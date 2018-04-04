Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Insider Purchases 40,400 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan acquired 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,708.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Monday, April 2nd, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 54,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,261.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 10,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,052.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 37,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,333.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,235.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$5,681.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 24,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$60,250.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$15,498.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,806.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 20,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,848.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Edward James Kernaghan bought 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Insider Purchases 40,400 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/black-diamond-group-bdi-insider-edward-james-kernaghan-buys-40400-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.