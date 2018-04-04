Black Hills Co. (BKH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,335 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Black Hills worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,367,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,615,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18,350.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,360,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,134,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 958,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,045,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Black Hills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,889.27, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.05 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

