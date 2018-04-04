BlackBerry (BB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $10.20 target price on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

BB stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5,753.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.11.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

