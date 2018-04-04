BlackCoin Market Cap Tops $15.32 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bit-Z, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. BlackCoin has a market cap of $15.32 million and $178,778.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,762,370 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is www.blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, AEX, CoinEgg, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

