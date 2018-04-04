Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr comprises about 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter.

BGY stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

