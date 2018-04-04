Blackrock High Yield Trust (HYT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock High Yield Trust (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock High Yield Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Blackrock High Yield Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

In related news, insider James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $533,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock High Yield Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, which are rated below investment grade or, if unrated, are considered by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

