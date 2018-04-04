BlackRock Inc. Purchases 20,896 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $167,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,122.68, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

