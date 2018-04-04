BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTA stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

