BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

