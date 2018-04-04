Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

BNY stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/blackrock-new-york-municipal-income-trst-bny-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.