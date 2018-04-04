Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of BLTG opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Blancco Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 252.45 ($3.54).

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/blancco-technology-group-bltg-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt.html.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.