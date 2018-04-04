Blocklancer (LNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Blocklancer has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $10,145.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00698534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184328 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Blocklancer

Blocklancer launched on June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net. Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Blocklancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocklancer must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

